Expect hot temps and rough surf today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's a mild morning for us here in the Coastal Bend, but this afternoon the heat will return in full force with triple digit heat indices once again. While the actual air temperatures will top out in the middle 90sheat index values will be near 105ºF. Make sure the practice hot weather safety tip by keeping cool indoors and staying hydrated. Above average temperatures will continue in the weekend and next week. Expect afternoons to rise to the middle 90s and morning lows to build into the 80s by next week.

Tropical Storm Claudette moved onshore the Louisiana coast this morning. It will still make for rough surf on our Gulf-facing beaches with dangerous rip currents on Saturday. Please use caution if you're heading to the beach! Conditions should improve next week.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

