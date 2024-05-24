Excessively hot Memorial Day forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! It'll feel more like "Fry-day" with excessive and dangerous heat across the Coastal Bend! Please check in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dangerous heat index values: 110-118ºF
- Gusty winds
- Rain possible late next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, hazy, and excessively hot
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, breezy, still hot
Temperature: Low 81ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and excessively hot
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph
Have a safe and wonderful weekend as we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.