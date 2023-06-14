Excessively hot and humid!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

It'll be another swelter this afternoon. Get ready for another afternoon with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s, with 'feels like' temps reaching as high as 120ºF for the Brush Country. Another Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please make sure to take care during these hot and humid conditions. There is an increasingly high risk of heat-related illness this week. Please on children, pets, and the elderly!

This weather pattern will take temps in Corpus Christi to the triple digits throughout the weekend. Expect our heat wave to continue well into next week, as high pressure remains overhead. No rain or relief from abnormal heat is insight over the next 10 days.

Have a wonderful Hump Day and stay cool!