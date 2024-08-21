EXCESSIVE HEAT: Wednesday temps to pose a major risk of heat-related illness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Today will bring very dangerous heat for much of our daylight hours. Please check in on loved ones and make sure everyone is staying cool!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

While Tuesday became the hottest day of 2024, Wednesday is expected to beat it! Expect highs in the upper 90s and low 100s; 'feels like' temps will soar to the 110s quickly this afternoon. Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect this afternoon for much of the Coastal Bend, meaning 'feels like' temps will reach 115ºF or hotter and last for two hours or longer. It is crucial to stay cool because these conditions pose a major risk of heat-related illness. The heat will improve over the next seven days, with rain chances returning to the forecast next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Excessive and dangerous heat

Temperature: High 103ºF

Winds: SW/SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Tranquil, muggy, and clear

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Not as hot, but still dangerous

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Stay cool and stay safe!