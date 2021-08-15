Evening Showers/Storms North and West, then Isolated Again Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Daytime heating and modest sea breeze dynamics will allow isolated showers and thunderstorms through midweek, then upper level high pressure keeps the heat but removes rain chances through the end of the work week. Expect isolated to scattered showers over the weekend from Tropical Storm Grace. Rainfall has been sporadic and modest this afternoon, but showers and thunderstorms associated with a stalled cold front to our north will migrate into the northern and western counties this evening, dissipating as they progress southward. Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday along a sea breeze. Thereafter, upper level high pressure shuts off rain chances the rest of the work week. Highs will remain in the middle 90s through the week, with lows from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tropical Storm Grace will be moving into the central Gulf of Mexico late in the week. While its ultimate path remains uncertain, may bring isolated to scattered showers for the upcoming weekend.