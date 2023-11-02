Watch Now
Even warmer Thursday afternoon

Expect pleasant conditions across the Coastal Bend
Posted at 2023-11-02T06:51:22-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 07:51:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

It's another chilly start, but much warmer on the whole. We're starting out in the upper 40 to upper 50s across the area. Expect another big warm up this afternoon with highs topping out in the low to middle 70s!

However, with an increase in temperatures, comes an increase in humidity. The weekend will be warmer and slightly more humid, but still very comfortable. Next week, 'False Fall' returns with 90s and very humid conditions. No meaningful rain is expected over the next seven days.

Have a terrific Thursday!

