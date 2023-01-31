Even colder with drizzle today, rain tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Make sure to bundle up before you head out— it's cold! Temperatures are starting in the 30s and will only climb to the 40s this afternoon. Once again, you can expect misty, drizzly conditions for the morning hours. Fog will linger until at least noon today. During the afternoon, there will be a bit of a break in the drizzle this afternoon. Tonight, lows will dip to the 30s and freezing conditions are expected in Live Oak, Bee, and Goliad counties tonight. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing, but we'll also see drizzle and light rain freezing onto surfaces, making for slick conditions. Protect the four Ps: plants, pets, people, and pipes.

Drizzle, fog, and cold are back for Wednesday; however, change is on the way! By Thursday afternoon, the sunshine will return! How do high temps in the 50s sound? Our temperatures will continues to rebound as we go through the weekend. By Sunday, high look to reach the 70s once again.

Stay warm, dry, and safe this morning!