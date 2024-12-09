Enjoy Monday's warm temps, the coldest air of the season arrives this week!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! Enjoy today's brief warm-up to the 80s, cooler weather is on the way.

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

Once this morning's dense fog and mist eventually dissipates, expect lots of sunshine and temperatures that quickly warm the the 80s. Southwest winds and a cloudless sky will drive temps to the lower 80s, but enjoy the warmth while is lasts— cooler weather is on the way. Fog begins to set in tonight after 9 p.m. and visibilities will be reduced. An early morning cold front may keep the fog from lingering. The front should clear the coast by 6 a.m., making for breezy conditions on Tuesday. High will top out in the mid 60s with more sunshine, too.

Expect a roller coaster of temperatures this week. From the 80s on Monday, to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, to cold mornings in the 40s, the week ends with highs back above-average in the upper 70s. No meaningful rainfall is expected through this week; our next best chance for rain will come on Saturday with just a few showers.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy start, warm and sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SW/S 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, foggy

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: SE/NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, still breezy, isolated showers

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great week!