End of the heat wave in sight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

It's Day 20 of our June heat wave, and dangerous heat is in the forecast again today! Heat alerts will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Please make sure to stay hydrated. Still, there is some good news. Temperatures will be a bit cooler this afternoon, topping out in the upper 90s to low 100s. 'Feels like' temps will return to the 110s this afternoon.

The end of our heat wave is in sight! This weekend, high temps will top out in the middle to upper 90s ( a gradual improvement). The high-pressure 'heat dome' is finally moving to our east and breaking down. The position to our east will bring moisture back into our region. This will translate to rain in our forecast! While we very much need the rain, showers could impact the July Fourth holiday festivities. I'll be keeping a careful eye on the potential for rain in our forecast over the next few days.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!