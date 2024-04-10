Elevated fire danger today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Windy and dry conditions could cause a few problems today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Fire Weather Warning (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Wind Advisory (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Plenty of sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, dry, and windy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 50 mph

Tonight: Clear and cooler

Temperature: Low 55ºF

Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and still breezy

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: NW 10-20mph

Have a wonderful day!