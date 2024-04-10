Elevated fire danger today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Windy and dry conditions could cause a few problems today.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fire Weather Warning (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Wind Advisory (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Plenty of sunshine
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, dry, and windy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 50 mph
Tonight: Clear and cooler
Temperature: Low 55ºF
Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and still breezy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: NW 10-20mph
Have a wonderful day!