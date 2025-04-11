ELEVATED FIRE DANGER: 'Friendly' winds turn disrespectful over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! The weekend is here and there are a few changes to know about.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



High to Very High Fire Danger on Sunday

Sunshine is locked into the forecast, but other changes are on the way. Temperatures are on the rise this weekend, with highs in the mid-80s today and upper 80s over the weekend. As winds become gusty on Sunday, our fire risk will be a concern. Sunday's fire danger will be High to Very High, with the most significant risk for inland neighborhoods of the Coastal Bend. Don't count on rain: dry conditions will persist through most of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warmer with 'friendly winds'

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Warm with patchy fog

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny, more wind

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a fantastic weekend!