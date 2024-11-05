ELECTION DAY FORECAST: Showers ending, cool and partly cloudy afternoon ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Election Day/ Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Disrespectful winds will gust 40-45 mph

I hope this morning's rain didn't start your day off on the wrong foot. Some folks may have woken up to thunder and lightning, but that's behind us. After the remaining stray showers clear, our Tuesday will be looking cool and partly cloudy by afternoon. If you plan to vote on Election Day, you'll need the rain coat or head to the polls during the afternoon if you can wait. Breezy north winds will become friendlier by this afternoon.



More opportunities for rain and another cold front will be on the way this week. Wednesday will be beautiful, showers return Thursday and Friday. Our next cold front arrives Sunday morning. I'm also watching Rafael in the tropics!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and cool

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Chilly!

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant!

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a terrific Tuesday!