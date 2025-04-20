Easter Sunday Forecast: Partly sunny with showers through the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Easter Sunday, Coastal Bend! Showers will start throughout our neighborhoods in the early morning hours through the afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
You can expect partly sunny conditions throughout the day with showers through the afternoon. Highs for the day will remain in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s. Showers will be kicked off from an approaching cold front, although this cold front will be a weaker one.
Temperatures will stay in a seasonal range for majority of the upcoming week along with showers through Wednesday. Warmer temperatures are looking to come back into the forecast by the weekend with windy conditions.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Easter Sunday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms possible
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny with showers in the afternoon
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a great Sunday!