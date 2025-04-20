Easter Sunday Forecast: Partly sunny with showers through the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Easter Sunday, Coastal Bend! Showers will start throughout our neighborhoods in the early morning hours through the afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

You can expect partly sunny conditions throughout the day with showers through the afternoon. Highs for the day will remain in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s. Showers will be kicked off from an approaching cold front, although this cold front will be a weaker one.

Temperatures will stay in a seasonal range for majority of the upcoming week along with showers through Wednesday. Warmer temperatures are looking to come back into the forecast by the weekend with windy conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms possible

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with showers in the afternoon

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!