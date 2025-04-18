EASTER FORECAST: This windy weekend will bring scattered t-showers on Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!





A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moderate fire danger this weekend (2 out of 5)

T-showers expect on Easter Sunday

Winds will be very 'disrespectful' again today. Sustained winds will come from the south-southeast 20-30 mph, gusting around 40 mph for much of the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect as these strong winds can move loose objects, make driving difficult, and snap small tree limbs. Even warmer temperatures will top out in the upper 80s, feeling quite humid.

Saturday should remain dry and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. The long-awaited showers and thunderstorms arrive on Sunday. As of Friday, it looks like the rain will arrive early Sunday afternoon.

A line of showers will move toward the Coastal Bend from the I-35 corridor.

While coastal neighborhoods will initially be sunny and warm, a sea breeze will move inland to meet the line of showers. This interaction will likely trigger thunderstorms that will meander across our central neighborhoods.

This forecast will be fine-tuned as Easter nears, so keep an eye on the radar. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors! You can count on daily rain chances all next week! While accumulations will be somewhat modest, most of the rainfall is expected in the watershed.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, very windy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix, but not as windy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a great day!