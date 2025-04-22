EARTH DAY: Clouds and fog to start, but sunshine returns this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patchy fog is limiting visibility

Showers return tonight

This morning's fog will dissipate by in the next few hours as wind speeds and temps increase. Don't expect much rain today; the showers will return later tonight. With a mix of sun and clouds (more sun after lunch) temperatures will warm to the middle 80s this afternoon. Expect southeast winds to pick up this afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph.

Our next best chance showers and storms will arrive late tonight and linger into early Wednesday morning. Plan ahead and make extra time for Wednesday morning's commute. While stray showers might cook up with the afternoon heat, rain will be less likely after Wednesday. The trade for this weekend is "rain for wind" — and a whole lot of it! Disrespectful winds return this weekend with gusts to 35 mph. Temperatures will remain in the middle 80s through next week, which is typical for this time of the year.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, t-showers after midnight

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Morning t-showers, then sun/cloud mix

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

