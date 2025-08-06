Dwindling rain chances with heat and humidity left in its place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Stray t-showers this afternoon
- hot and humid
- Increasing heat risk returns
Heat and humidity will be taking center stage in the forecast for the second half of the work week. Rain chances will begin to decrease and take a back seat today as high pressure northwest of the Coastal Bend extends into the area.
Rain activity today will be stray at best for some coastal and northern neighborhoods. Moisture and humidity will translate to increasing feels-like temps and moderate to major heat risk into the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny with a mix of clouds, afternoon storms possible
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear, warmer
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Hot and humid
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have great day!