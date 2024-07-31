DUSTY FORECAST: Saharan dust will be dense today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Today will be the most hazy of the week. The worst of the Saharan dust happens today, muting sunshine and reducing air quality. Today's level is in the "unhealthy for some" category and it's a good idea to limit time outdoors as a result.

KRIS 6 Weather Air Quality Forecast 7-31-24 AM



Other than the dust, expect a hot afternoon with 'feels like' temperatures in the mid-100s. Breezy southeast winds 15-20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. Hazy conditions linger overnight, but should gradually improve by the weekend. No meaningful rain is expected over the next week, but Corpus Christi is in a rainfall surplus of more than 2.5 inches for the year.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hazy skies, hot and humid

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, hazy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph

Thursday: Less haze and wind, more sunshine

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!