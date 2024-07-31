DUSTY FORECAST: Saharan dust will be dense today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Today will be the most hazy of the week. The worst of the Saharan dust happens today, muting sunshine and reducing air quality. Today's level is in the "unhealthy for some" category and it's a good idea to limit time outdoors as a result.
Other than the dust, expect a hot afternoon with 'feels like' temperatures in the mid-100s. Breezy southeast winds 15-20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. Hazy conditions linger overnight, but should gradually improve by the weekend. No meaningful rain is expected over the next week, but Corpus Christi is in a rainfall surplus of more than 2.5 inches for the year.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hazy skies, hot and humid
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, hazy
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph
Thursday: Less haze and wind, more sunshine
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a wonderful Wednesday!