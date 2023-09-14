Dust off the umbrella

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

As we head into the second half of the week, rain returns to the Coastal Bend. A weak front wobbling through Texas will play a major role in the forecast through this weekend. The front will eventually pass through our area over the weekend. With an increase in moisture, expect spotty showers on Thursday, mainly during the evening. Overall, there will be many round of on-and-off showers and storms, so partial sunshine will keep afternoon high temperatures above average (91ºF). The activity ramps up into Saturday, which looks to be the wettest day of the next seven days.

The exact timing of showers and storms will depend on the movement of this front, so be sure to keep an eye on the forecast. Rainfall estimate continue to trend upward, with an estimate of half to one inch of rainfall over the next seven days! This would be our best rain since Tropical Storm Harold and make a helpful dent in our drought.

Have a wonderful evening!