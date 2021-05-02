Drying Out Today

CORPUS CHRISTI —We are waking up to some rather dense fog across the Coastal Bend this morning. This will give way to mostly sunny skies with breezy and humid weather conditions this afternoon. Look for a daytime high around 87 degrees with the winds blowing out of the southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour. We will see increasing clouds this evening with an overnight low around 72 degrees. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s both Monday and Tuesday. However. a weak cold front will roll through South Texas on Tuesday evening. There is a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms with the frontal passage. The remainder of the work week will be rather pleasant. Expect daytime high temperatures in the lower 80s with overnight low temperatures in the mid 60s.