Drying out further today; isolated showers Tues./Wed.

CORPUS CHRISTI - TEXAS — After last week’s record-setting, for some, rainfall over South Texas, we have a much more typical summer-time pattern shaping up for the Coastal Bend this week.

We’ll start the week a decent amount of some sunshine mixed with clouds and afternoon high’s hovering right around seasonal average in the low 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, we have a weak disturbance and a good tap of moisture streaming in off the Gulf to result in some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area. Though some of the rainfall will aggravate the already saturated grounds over the region and result in some minor flooding for those who receive the rain, the coverage and intensity will be far less than last week with rainfall average around a quarter to half an inch. Though some could result in an inch or so.

For the end of the week, the southeasterly breeze of the Gulf will become a little stronger and rainfall chances diminish, outside a stray shower.

Overall, high temperatures will stay at or below seasonal levels. We should be averaging an afternoon high right around 93 and for much of the week we’ll be hovering around 91-92 degrees. However, with high humidity levels, heat index values will rise around100-108 degrees. Caution is advised as well as staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water if you are working outdoors.

Today: Good mix of cloud and sun, hot and stuffy…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A few clouds, quiet and humid…Low: 75…Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH.

Tuesday: Weak disturbance moves in, isolated showers, good mix of clouds and sun…High: 90…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Some isolated showers, hot and stuffy…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid and a stray shower…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Wind picks up slightly, hot and humid…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Partly cloudy skies, breezy and only a passing stray shower…High’s: 90s…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day and stay cool.