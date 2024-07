CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! This week will bring a drier weather pattern to our forecast. Saharan dust arrives tomorrow.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dry and sunny

Hazy skies and reduced air quality

Temperatures slightly cooler than normal

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, breezy

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and hazy

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph