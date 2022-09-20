Watch Now
Drying out and heating up for the end of Summer

Temps approach the upper 90s by the end of the week.
Stefanie's Wx 8/20/22
Posted at 6:55 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 20:08:47-04

Today's storms have moved inland and dwindled— and that's it for our rain chances until the weekend! Expect hot and still fairly humid conditions for the rest of the week. I'm talking upper 90s for the first day of Fall! We will near and possibly even challenge record high temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

This weekend, our rain chances will ump back up to isolated for late Saturday through Monday. Next week, a cold front may arrive here in the Coastal Bend. It wouldn't cool things down so much as drop our humidity to comfortable levels. We'll keep our fingers crossed on that!

In the tropics, things are heating up. The only area of interest to South Texas at this point is Invest-98L (expected to become Tropical Storm Hermine very soon). We'll have to watch as the low pressure system enters the Caribbean Sea over the next few days.

