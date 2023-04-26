Dry Wednesday ahead of Thursday cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Aside from some morning mist, today will be a dry one as our rain chances arrive Thursday with our next cold front. Enjoy the warm, humid conditions this afternoon as high temperatures rise to the middle 80s. Southeast winds will be 10-20 mph, becoming lighter overnight as the wind shifts behind the front.

The cold front looks to arrive early Thursday morning during the sunrise hours. Expect scattered showers and heavy rainfall at times. Conditions generally dry out by nightfall and we'll get a break on Friday with nicer weather. Don't expect a significant cooldown. A reinforcing cold front arrives on Saturday morning, offering morning showers and thunderstorms. The second half of our Saturday will be cooler and more pleasant. Phenomenal weather remains from Sunday through the first few days of May!

Have a great day!