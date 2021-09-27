Dry today but increasing rainfall chances this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week we had a bit of a change in the weather pattern when the first cold front of the season made its way into the region and brought an abundance of sunshine and a taste of fall temperatures with some dry air.

This week, we will flop back into our normal humidity and hot temperatures, however, there are a series of disturbances that will move in from the west and swing across the Lone Star State throughout the week that will increase rainfall chances after today.

On Monday, humidity will continue to rise with dewpoints back into the 70s with afternoon high temperatures pushing the low 90s. With the extra humidity, heat indices will climb back into the low 100s. Residents are urged to drink plenty of water when working outdoors and to take frequent breaks to avoid heat exhaustion.

Stray to isolated showers will increase Tuesday through Thursday. In this time frame, late Tuesday and into early Wednesday looks like the best chance for rain area-wide when the first disturbance swings in northern parts of the state.

Then, scattered to numerous showers and storms will increase over the area on Friday and into Saturday as the next disturbance sends another pocket of moisture in our direction.

Best chances for some 3-4 inch total rains will stay far north of South Texas, but there will be some locations that pick up around 1-2 inches, some could pick up locally higher amounts, here in the Coastal Bend.

Rainfall chances then begin to fall by Sunday and into early next week.

Today: Partly cloudy, humid and hot…High: 92….Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds linger overhead, humid and mild…Low: 74…Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: More clouds and humidity with stray showers, also breezy…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: AM showers and storms, otherwise partly cloudy and a few stray showers in the PM; breezy…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm with humid conditions and stray to isolated showers…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Scattered to numerous showers and storms with mainly cloudy skies, some locally heavy rainfall possible…High: 86…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph. .

Weekend Outlook: Good amount of clouds, better rainfall chance Saturday versus Sunday…Highs: upper 80s.

Have a great day!