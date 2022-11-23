Dry today, but a wet Thanksgiving Day ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Today will be one of the driest days this week, but our rain chances increase heading into Thanksgiving Day!

Yay for a warm up! Temperatures will be warmer today, reaching near 70ºF by this afternoon. This is thanks to onshore flow with southeast winds 10-15 MPH this afternoon.

A cold front that will arrive on Thanksgiving and will trigger some showers and storms. The current timing for this cold front looks to be around between 5-7 pm, but most of the rain will happen before that. The bulk of our rain looks to happen from about 11a.m.- 3 p.m.

The weather will be fantastic this weekend! Makes some plans outdoors because the sunshine will be pouring down on the Coastal Bend with comfortable temps. By next week, temperatures will rise above average and near 80ºF.

Conditions are still rough along our coastline.It might be a good idea to wait until this weekend to hit the water.