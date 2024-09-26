DRY AND BREEZY: Fall weather arrives in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Cold Front! Thursday brings welcome change to our forecast, but beach conditions remain unfriendly. Please be careful if this weather calls you to the coast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Get ready for cool mornings here in the Coastal Bend. Afternoon high temps today will be about average with most neighborhoods in the upper 80s. Expect a breezy morning with fresh north winds 10-20 mph, gusting a little high around lunchtime. Dry air will make for very pleasant conditions, even as high temperatures rise above average over the next few days. Dry air is less dense than the humid air-you-can-wear, so it can warm and cool more easily. This means temperatures will be refreshing in the mid 60s the next few mornings, while afternoons rise to the mid 90s. Enjoy!

The draw backs to our new weather include higher pollen counts, a high risk of rip currents and coastal flooding along our beaches, and a major hurricane racing into Florida's Big Bend. Be safe our there and check on your friends across the southeast U.S. as they brace for Helene's landfall tonight and into the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy, and comfortable

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: N/NE 10- 20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: NE 5 mph

Friday: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific Thursday!