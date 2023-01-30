Drizzly, misty Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

It's a foggy start! Give yourself some extra time before you head out this morning. Visibilities are reduced as misty and drizzly conditions settle in behind a cold front. Give yourself some extra time before you head out. You'll also want to grab a waterproof jacket and wear long sleeves. We'll have damp and cool conditions in the forecast for several days. We've already reached our high temperatures for Monday— temperatures have been falling since midnight and will gradually decrease throughout the day. This afternoon, temps will be near 50ºF and it'll feel chilly!

This morning's cold front will linger nearby to our south as we start the week. This means that drizzle and light rain will stay in the forecast through the middle of the week. This could help us catch up on much-needed rainfall. Over the next seven days, expect one-quarter inch to possibly even a half inch of rainfall. Temperatures will remain below average in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday.

Have a great day!

