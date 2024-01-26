Drizzle and fog this afternoon and tonight give way to fair skies with mild days and cold nights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Saturday morning cold front will clear skies with a gusty north wind, leaving several days with mild afternoons and cold nights.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect blustery northerly wind Saturday, followed by a cold Saturday night

Continued fair with mild days and chilly nights through midweek

Isolated showers return to the region Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with drizzle and fog

Temperature:

Middle 50s

Winds:

North wind 4 to 8 mph

Saturday:

Clearing, breezy and mild

Temperature:

Upper 60s

Winds:

North northwest 13 to 24 mph

Saturday Night:

Clear and cold

Temperature:

Middle 40s

Winds:

North 10 to 20 mph

A beautiful weekend and first half of next week will be followed by increasing clouds with isolated showers Thursday and Friday.