Drizzle and fog this afternoon and tonight give way to fair skies with mild days and cold nights

Foggy, drizzly skies this afternoon and overnight give way to a fair and dry weekend.
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 16:13:07-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Saturday morning cold front will clear skies with a gusty north wind, leaving several days with mild afternoons and cold nights.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect blustery northerly wind Saturday, followed by a cold Saturday night
  • Continued fair with mild days and chilly nights through midweek
  • Isolated showers return to the region Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with drizzle and fog
Temperature:
Middle 50s
Winds:
North wind 4 to 8 mph

Saturday:
Clearing, breezy and mild
Temperature:
Upper 60s
Winds:
North northwest 13 to 24 mph

Saturday Night:
Clear and cold
Temperature:
Middle 40s
Winds:
North 10 to 20 mph

A beautiful weekend and first half of next week will be followed by increasing clouds with isolated showers Thursday and Friday.

