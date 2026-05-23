Drier tonight, but more rain chances ahead this Memorial Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A FEW MORE SPRINKLES POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND TOMORROW

It's been quite the rainy day across the Coastal Bend, with many communities seeing around 0.50" of rain or more over the past 24 hours. Much of the rain has since moved out of the area as of 4 P.M., but a few of us could see some more sprinkles tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Don't fret! Any and all rain over the next day will be on the light side. I am not expecting another round of strong storms like we saw earlier today, but a brief shower or two will be possible, especially for our coastal communities. The good news is- by tomorrow afternoon and for Memorial Day Monday- we are looking very much dry. The weather will be perfect for any planned events or gatherings to honor those who have lost their lives serving this country.

As far as temperatures go- expect typical springlike weather for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the mid to high 80s, moderate humidity, and several days of clouds and sun. Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday will be our next rainy days, so we will have our team monitoring any rain potential as the forecast changes over time.

As always, you can check the latest beach conditions here. Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!

