Downward trend in the rainfall for midweek

Showers and storms are affecting our northern communities this morning, with constant lightning in parts of San Patricio and Aransas Counties. The roads are dry across most other areas this morning, but rain chances pick up for the bulk of the area early this afternoon. As the rain tapers off mid-afternoon to early evening, our temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s, feeling more like 90ºF in most places.

Overnight showers may make for a wet roadway Thursday morning, but the bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy and dry. Aside from an isolated shower, not much rain is expected through Thursday night. Friday will also begin this way, but heavy rainfall returns Friday night into the weekend. Make indoor plans for Mother's Day, or take a rain check! I'm keeping an eye on the potential for flooding this weekend.

