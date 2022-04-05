Don't put your raincoat away just yet!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Tuesday morning!

It's a humid start this morning, will patchy dense fog lingering across our communities. A few stray showers may accompany that rain before we clear out around noon. Once we clear out, sunshine will quickly heat our temperatures to the upper 80s and lower 90s— but don't put your raincoats away just yet! The afternoon heating will likely trigger a few isolated, but strong thunderstorms. The best chances for storms will be late afternoon to about sunset. Storms will start out west and move toward the coast.

Tuesday offers our only chance for rain this week. A cold front will arrive Wednesday, taking our highs from the 90s to the 80s through the weekend. Strong, dry winds and dry vegetation will mean a high fire danger risk once again. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 10AM until 8PM Wednesday.

Humidity steadily rebounds this weekend with temperatures returning to average.

Have a great day!