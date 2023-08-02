Watch Now
Dog Days of Summer blaze on

Temperatures drop a few degrees
Posted at 6:45 AM, Aug 02, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

"Air you can wear" is back in fashion on this Wednesday! Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today, but with sky-high humidity, it's still going to feel oppressively hot outside. Heat Advisories will go into effect at noon and last until 7 p.m. The help of an afternoon breeze to keep the air moving could provide relief. Expect southeast winds of 10-20 mph today.

Our weather pattern will remain stagnant and unchanged. This is bad news for our growing drought and rainfall deficit. August tends to be the "Wednesday" of summer, and cooler temps should come at the end of the month. Make sure you're staying cool out there!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

