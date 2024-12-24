Do you remember when snow blanketed the Coastal Bend with a white Christmas?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Twenty years ago, the Christmas Eve forecast called for a different kind of storm. A snowstorm!

Neighbors all over the Coastal Bend experienced a 'White Christmas', which began on Christmas Eve.

Snow began to fall south of Hebbronville and Falfurrias around sunset. As the night went on, so did the snow, spreading north across our neighborhoods.

The last of the winter weather wrapped up early Christmas morning.

Weather.gov Two people walk along North Beach near the USS Lexington during Christmas 2004 when 4 inches or more of snowfall occurred over many areas of South Texas

By then, the Coastal Bend had been turned into a winter wonderland. While it was not the first white Christmas, it remains the snowiest Christmas on record.

Corpus Christi International Airport officially recorded 4-point-4 inches of snow, the most ever in 24 hours.

www.weather.gov Snow was seen at all the parks along Ocean Drive during the South TX White Christmas 2004.

Heavier amounts of 6 to 10 inches were reported inland, from Jim Wells County to the Victoria Crossroads.

The first white Christmas in Corpus Christi's history happened in 1918 and measured just one-tenth of an inch.

www.weather.gov Christmas 2004 will be remembered for the historic snow event that blanketed a large portion of South Texas.



https://www.weather.gov/crp/whitechristmas2004

