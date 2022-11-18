Weekend cold front brings beneficial rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

Our next cold front arrives late tonight into Saturday bringing gusty conditions and beneficial rainfall.

Today is off to a warmer start— it's not quite at chilly as you walk out the door this morning. Our temperatures are close to yesterday's high temperatures thanks to overcast skies, insulating the warmth from the previous afternoon. On this Friday, we'll continue to add a few degrees to the temperatures, topping out near 60ºF later today.

Winds will pick up this afternoon ahead of our next cold front. The front won't be here until around midnight, but at is approaches, expect light rain to begin and northeast winds 20 to 30 MPH, gusting higher at times. The cool down and heaviest rainfall will arrive on Saturday afternoon so any plans will do best to happen indoors.

Cloudy skies and rain will linger into next week. Thanksgiving looks warmer, but still soggy s another cold front approaches the Coastal Bend.

Have a great weekend!