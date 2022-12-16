Cloudy kick off to the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!!

We're beginning the day with clear skies, but clouds will roll in early this morning. This is because of an increase in moisture and warmer air moving through our area today. Highs will reach the middle 70s this afternoon as a result. With an extra boost from the upper atmosphere, a reinforcing cold front will arrive later tonight. Expect rain and wind conditions this evening through the overnight hours. A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 3 p.m. Saturday for the local bays and waterway, as well as the near-shore waters.

Clouds hold strong through the weekend, but conditions will generally be drier and cooler. As we head through next week, high temperatures will be locked into the 50s and 60s. A few more reinforcing cold fronts will keep our weather cool and mostly cloudy until late next week. A final cold front by late week will make for very chilly conditions as we head into the Christmas weekend!

Have a wonderful weekend!