Disrespectfully windy start the to week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and welcome to the first full week on June! It's off to a disrespectfully windy start.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Gusty winds to 30 mph
- 'Feels like' temps: 106-112ºF
- No meaningful rainfall expected this week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, hot and windy
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and windy
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Have a magnificent day!