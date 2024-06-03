Disrespectfully windy start the to week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and welcome to the first full week on June! It's off to a disrespectfully windy start.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Gusty winds to 30 mph

'Feels like' temps: 106-112ºF

No meaningful rainfall expected this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, hot and windy

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and windy

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a magnificent day!