Disrespectfully windy & humid

Strong southeast winds will bring a summer-like feeling in the air
Stefanie's WX 4-25-24
Posted at 7:33 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 08:44:13-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Today's summer-like weather will last through the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Disrespectfully strong winds
  • Oppressive humidity
  • Warm temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Very windy and humid, decreasing clouds
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, hazy, humid, and windy
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy, still humid and windy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusting to 45 mph

Have a great day!

