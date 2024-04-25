Disrespectfully windy & humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Today's summer-like weather will last through the weekend.

Disrespectfully strong winds

Oppressive humidity

Warm temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Very windy and humid, decreasing clouds

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, hazy, humid, and windy

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy, still humid and windy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusting to 45 mph

