Disrespectfully windy & humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Today's summer-like weather will last through the weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Disrespectfully strong winds
- Oppressive humidity
- Warm temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Very windy and humid, decreasing clouds
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, hazy, humid, and windy
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy, still humid and windy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusting to 45 mph
Have a great day!