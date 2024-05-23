Watch Now
Disrespectful winds and heat

Gusty winds won't do much to stop the heat
Stefanie's WX 5-23-24
Posted at 7:12 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 08:21:12-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! It's going to be another hot one, so stay cool!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat Advisories in effect 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Gusty winds 30-35 mph
  • Hazy skies, reduced air quality

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hot, humid, and hazy with disrespectful winds
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph

Tonight: Warm and breezy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph

Friday: Hot, humid, and breezy
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph

Have a terrific Thursday!

