Disrespectful winds and heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! It's going to be another hot one, so stay cool!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat Advisories in effect 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Gusty winds 30-35 mph
- Hazy skies, reduced air quality
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hot, humid, and hazy with disrespectful winds
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph
Tonight: Warm and breezy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph
Friday: Hot, humid, and breezy
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph
Have a terrific Thursday!