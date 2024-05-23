Disrespectful winds and heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! It's going to be another hot one, so stay cool!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat Advisories in effect 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gusty winds 30-35 mph

Hazy skies, reduced air quality

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot, humid, and hazy with disrespectful winds

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph

Tonight: Warm and breezy

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph

Friday: Hot, humid, and breezy

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph

Have a terrific Thursday!