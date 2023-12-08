CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

Disrespectful winds today: South 15-25 MPH

Cold front brings the coldest temperatures on the season

Rain is on the horizon!

This weekend will bring a little bit of every season to the Coastal Bend. Warm, humid, and windy conditions will have it feeling like summer for the first half of the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s both Friday and Saturday. A strong cold front arrive Saturday afternoon into the early evening, bringing big changes. Cooler, drier behind the cold front will drop temperatures on Sunday, with highs only rebounding to the middle 60s! But we don't stop there: Monday morning will be the coldest we've had in months. Sweater and coats will be needed for morning lows in the 30s on Monday.

While our drought is just about gone across the area, our lake levels are still low and we're behind on our yearly rainfall by almost three inches. Thankfully, rain is on the horizon! Scattered showers are expected late next week.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!