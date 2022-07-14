Desperately awaiting rain in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

It was another hot day, with yet another heat advisory issued for the Coastal Bend. The four biggest topics in our forecast are: heat, drought, Saharan dust, and the bleak rain chances.

Thursday and Friday present the best opportunity for rainfall. A few places were graced with a brief downpour this afternoon as the seabreeze advanced inland. Thanks to the Urban Heat Island effect, Corpus Christi was left out of the club. Rainfall accumulations through the weekend area wide will be less than a quarter of an inch. Some communities may see no rain at all, but those who do get rain will get a tropical downpour.

Once the weekend arrives, so does the Saharan dust. Hazy sunshine can be expected on Saturday and Sunday. While temperatures will be a degree or two lower the next few days, make no mistake— it will feel hot! Heat indices will continue to soar into the 100s. Be sure to practice those heat safety tips! Water, sunblock, and air conditioning are going to be your friend.

