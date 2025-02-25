Watch Now
Dense fog lingers into late morning, but the Coastal Bend is still heating up!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your "Bluesday Tuesday" forecast! (2-25-25)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy "Bluesday Tuesday"!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 12 p.m.

Tuesday began with dense fog all across the Coastal Bend. The fog will linger through late morning as we wait for temps to warm and kick our winds into action. This will help to clear-out the fog.

Temps continue on a warming trend today with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s. A few inland neighborhoods could reach the lower 80s, but the rest of us will likely have to wait until Wednesday afternoon for that. A weak cold front arrives Thursday bringing temperatures closer to average, but overall temps will remain above-average into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Bluesday Tuesday: Sunny and warm

Temperature: High 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Inland fog, mild temps

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & windy

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have an awesome day!

