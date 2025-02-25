Dense fog lingers into late morning, but the Coastal Bend is still heating up!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy "Bluesday Tuesday"!
- Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 12 p.m.
Tuesday began with dense fog all across the Coastal Bend. The fog will linger through late morning as we wait for temps to warm and kick our winds into action. This will help to clear-out the fog.
Temps continue on a warming trend today with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s. A few inland neighborhoods could reach the lower 80s, but the rest of us will likely have to wait until Wednesday afternoon for that. A weak cold front arrives Thursday bringing temperatures closer to average, but overall temps will remain above-average into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Bluesday Tuesday: Sunny and warm
Temperature: High 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Inland fog, mild temps
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy & windy
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
