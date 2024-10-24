Dense Fog improves by mid-morning, more sunshine and heat on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Thursday to ya! Dense fog will continue to dissipate through mid-morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Despite a foggy start, expect another summer-like afternoon. With ample sunshine, be sure to wear SPF 30 sunscreen and a hat if you plan to spend much time outdoors.Afternoon highs rise to the upper 80s again, feeling like the lower 90s! A tranquil night may produce another foggy start on Friday.

Aside from stray showers, our weather pattern is looking dry and unseasonable warm through month's end. Halloween may offer a few showers, but it's unclear how likely it is to impact trick-or-treat plans. I'll keep an eye on it!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM fog dissipates, sunny and humid!

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, patchy dense fog

Temperature: High 67ºF

Winds: ESE 5 mph

Thursday: A few clouds, humid and warm

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Happy Thursday!!!