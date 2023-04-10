Decreasing clouds and average temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Monday morning!

It's a cloudy and mild start here in the Coastal Bend, but clouds will decrease throughout the day. In fact more sunshine is on the way for the majority of this week. Despite the abundant sunshine, temperatures will stay fairly close to or just under average through about Thursday. Expect afternoon highs near 80ºF for most of this week.

Humidity will be on the rise by the end. East winds today will help to keep enough moisture in our atmosphere this evening to allow for a few stray showers across the area. Rain chances are better for our inland communities. The upper-level low pressure that will trigger these showers will move away on Tuesday, meaning we'll be stay dry through the end of the week. On Saturday, a nearby front will bring another, better chance for scattered t-showers to the Coastal Bend. I'll be keeping an eye on these chances as we approach the weekend.

Our next Drought Monitor comes out on Thursday. This update will show the effects of last week's beneficial rainfall. By the numbers, total rainfall accumulations at CCIA dropped our yearly average rainfall deficit in half! More rain is needed to keep heading in the right direction.

Have a great week!