December starting off on the warm side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Warm and humid air continues to ride into South Texas courtesy of high pressure that is anchored off into the Gulf of Mexico. We have clockwise winds that swing around high pressure, so as long as that is to our east, we are going to continue to see our humidity levels high and our temperatures above normal across the Coastal Bend.

In addition, healthy dewpoints in the late night and early morning hours will continue to result in widespread dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the region until 9 a.m. Visibility below a quarter of a mile is common and early morning commuters are urged to utilize reduced speed limits on the road as well as low beam fog lights.

We continue to watch a couple of weak and minor upper-level disturbances to our west that will deliver a healthy dose of some cloud coverage today. Despite those clouds, we’ll still warm up around 10 degrees above seasonal average in the low 80s.

We could see a brief stray shower early Friday when one of those disturbances move across the area, but it will head east by the afternoon and we’ll see the sunshine again with highs back in the low 80s.

There’s plenty of cold air up to the north around the U.S./Canada border, but the upper-level support is just not there to bring a good surge of cold air south.

A couple of weak fronts will arrive in our area on Monday and then again next Wednesday. They’ll cool temperatures down some and bring some isolated rainfall chances, but overall, their effects on us will be minimal.

Today: Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m., mainly cloudy with some late day sunshine, warm and humid…High: 81…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, damp, cool and foggy; dense fog will again be possible…Low: 62…Wind: SSW 3-6 mph.

Friday: Early morning stray showers, afternoon sunshine resulting in warm and humid conditions…High: 82…Wind: SSE 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Good amount of sunshine and clouds, very warm and humid…High: 84…Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Plenty of clouds roll in, but still seeing temperatures above average…High: 84…Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Weak cold front arrives early with some isolated showers, favoring coastal areas, rainfall amounts less than a quarter inch, cooler…High: 73…Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Still mainly cloudy and temperatures on the mild side, breezy…High: 78…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day!