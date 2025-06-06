Dangerous heat this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Major to extreme heat risk

Heat alerts are possible over the weekend

Rains return to the forecast next week

Extreme and dangerous heat is in the forecast this weekend. Major to extreme heat risk will be a concern across the Coastal Bend. Temps will top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s inland while high humidity will push 'feels like' temps to the 110s, so it is very possible for heat alerts to be issued Saturday and Sunday.

Please practice heat safety this weekend. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in some AC. If heat isn't enough to keep you inside, the Saharan dust might. Rounds of Saharan dust have made their way to South Texas and will continue into the weekend.

Rain chances return to the forecast as early as Monday night with isolated to scattered showers.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Very hazy and very hot

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a good evening!