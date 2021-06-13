Dangerous Heat This Afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI —We are looking for another hot and humid end to our weekend here in the Coastal Bend. Expect a daytime high around 94 degrees with heat index values around 105 degrees today. The winds will be light out of the East. The forecast for tonight calls for mostly clear skies and mild weather conditions. Look for an overnight low around 73 degrees. We will see increasing moisture in the area starting on Monday. This could lead to a few isolated showers each afternoon next week. However. most areas will remain dry. Expect daytime highs in the lower 90s with overnight low temperatures in the mid 70s. We are watching a tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. The Hurricane Center is giving this area about a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next 5 days. The track of this disturbance is still very uncertain. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated here on KRIS 6 news.