Dangerous heat index values on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We managed to achieve the 13th consecutive day of 90-degree heat in South Texas yesterday afternoon and there looks to be no stopping a 14th. 15th, 16th and 17th in the next couple of days.

There is a gradual break-down of our upper-level high pressure pattern that will happen late in the weekend and early next week that will give us some relief from the heat and dry conditions and will result in a slight to moderate increase in rain chances through the middle of next week.

In the meantime, the high-pressure heat dome is still in place and will promote more heat, humidity and windy and will send our heat indices around 105-115 over the next couple of days. It is so important to keep hydrated when working outdoors for a prolonged period of time and seek the shade to cool off frequently.

As the heat dome moves southward on Sunday, a late-season front will stall in South Texas and result in some isolated showers in the area. Winds are forecast to come down some early next week, not by much, but enough to increase activity to some scattered showers and storms.

This does not look like a drought-busting rainfall and rainfall amounts will be significantly higher north of the Coastal Bend, but we could see average rainfall amounts around a quarter to half an inch for some spots.

We’ll be monitoring that closely going into next week.

With increased winds in the area, Small Craft Advisories are posted for the bays, nearshore and offshore waters. In addition, there is a high rip current risk along Gulf-facing beaches. So, if you plan to head out to the Gulf waters please use caution and take the hat, sunglasses and sunscreen to beat the heat.

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, hot and very humid; high rip current danger along Gulf-facing beaches…High: 92…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting closer to 40…Heat Index: 100-106.

Tonight: Partly to mainly cloudy, breezy and humid…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy, very humid and blazing hot; high rip current danger along Gulf-facing beaches…High: 94…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting near 40…Heat Index: 105-114.

Saturday: Clouds slowly increasing, but still a blazing hot day with high humidity and strong winds…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting near 40…Heat Index: 106-115.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with a few isolated showers, less wind…High: 91…Wind: E 15-20 MPH.

Monday: Mainly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers in the area; mainly north…High: 90…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Cloudy with some scattered showers and storms north and west of the area…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…some locally heavy downpours possible.

Have a great day and stay cool and hydrated!