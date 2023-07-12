Dangerous heat & disrespectful winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Expect dangerous heat today. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s again today. That means 'feels like' temps will be in the 110s later this morning. As a result, heat alerts will go into effect earlier today: from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. Please check in on children, pets, and the elderly during this dangerous heat! The hot conditions rage on throughout the weekend and next week. Winds will be gusty this afternoon, from the southeast 15-30 mph.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!