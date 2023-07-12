Watch Now
Dangerous heat & disrespectful winds

Heat Index values 110-120ºF
KRIS 6 NEWS
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 07:28:53-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Expect dangerous heat today. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s again today. That means 'feels like' temps will be in the 110s later this morning. As a result, heat alerts will go into effect earlier today: from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. Please check in on children, pets, and the elderly during this dangerous heat! The hot conditions rage on throughout the weekend and next week. Winds will be gusty this afternoon, from the southeast 15-30 mph.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

