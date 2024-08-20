Dangerous and blazing heat: Excessive Heat Warnings in place for tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Stay cool and remind your loved ones to practice heat safety!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect until 8 p.m. High pressure continues to dominate so we're locked in with dangerous heat in forecast all this week. Today we broke the record high temperature at CCIA this afternoon at 102ºF. The old record was set back last year at 100ºF.

Tomorrow could potentially be another record breaking day and our hottest day of the week with a forecasted high temp of 103ºF. Excessive heat warnings are already issued for most of the Coastal Bend tomorrow beginning at noon.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Calm with a few clouds

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: Light

Tomorrow: Dangerous & stifling heat

Temperature: High 103ºF

Winds: SW/SE 10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: Light

Stay cool and have a good evening!