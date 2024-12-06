Damp weekend forecast underway, but expect a warm-up over the weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, friends! Hope you are staying warm and dry on this Fri-YAY!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 12 a.m. for our local bays and 6 a.m. Saturday for the near-shore Gulf waters
Bundle up for this chilly and gloomy weekend! Light rain showers and drizzle will remain in the forecast this weekend, but I think the rain holds off right around the time all of our Friday night plans get underway. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s with a few ambitious lower 60s possible. Still, gusty northeast winds 20-30 mph will keep a bite in the air.
Intermittent showers will become more numerous into Saturday morning. If this dreary weather pattern isn't your cup of tea, you can look forward to change next week. Temperatures warm up this weekend, with sunshine and 80s on Monday. A stronger cold front will bring temps back down to more autumn-like ranges. I think next week could bring our first freeze of the season to some inland neighborhoods. We'll call it: Decem-brrrrrr.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Gloomy, windy, chilly, and drizzly
Temperature: High 59ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Overcast, breezy, chilly, and damp
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, and wet
Temperature: High 61ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Have an awesome weekend!