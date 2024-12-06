Damp weekend forecast underway, but expect a warm-up over the weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, friends! Hope you are staying warm and dry on this Fri-YAY!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 12 a.m. for our local bays and 6 a.m. Saturday for the near-shore Gulf waters

Bundle up for this chilly and gloomy weekend! Light rain showers and drizzle will remain in the forecast this weekend, but I think the rain holds off right around the time all of our Friday night plans get underway. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s with a few ambitious lower 60s possible. Still, gusty northeast winds 20-30 mph will keep a bite in the air.

Intermittent showers will become more numerous into Saturday morning. If this dreary weather pattern isn't your cup of tea, you can look forward to change next week. Temperatures warm up this weekend, with sunshine and 80s on Monday. A stronger cold front will bring temps back down to more autumn-like ranges. I think next week could bring our first freeze of the season to some inland neighborhoods. We'll call it: Decem-brrrrrr.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Gloomy, windy, chilly, and drizzly

Temperature: High 59ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Overcast, breezy, chilly, and damp

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Cloudy, chilly, and wet

Temperature: High 61ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Have an awesome weekend!